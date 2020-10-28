IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head and past records

Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoff race officially and they will be looking to spoil the party of the other teams in IPL 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently in fifth after their loss to Kings XI Punjab, need a win to ensure they stay in the race for the knockout stages as Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad all vie for the top four.

Chennai Super Kings are the only side to have been knocked out officially from the playoff race in IPL 2020. Their 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians, combined with victories by Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have ensured that mathematically even, they cannot qualify. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have their playoff hopes hanging only by a thread. Their big loss to Kings XI Punjab has put them down to the fifth spot and with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also winning big in their previous games, another loss could potentially put them out of the playoff race.

With Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals winning, there is now a situation where 16 points is not going to ensure a spot in the playoff. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are tied on 14 points while Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are on 12 points, with Kings XI Punjab in fourth place due to a better Net Run-Rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders now face Chennai Super Kings in a vital clash for Eoin Morgan’s team. A loss will probably see them slip even further as Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to spoil the party of other teams. In the previous encounter between the two teams, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni’s struggles in the lower order saw Kolkata Knight Riders change the course of the game and win by 10 runs. However, Chennai Super Kings still have a wonderful head-to-head record against the two-time champions.

Matches played

Games played – 21

Won by Chennai Super Kings – 13

Won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 8

Last five encounters

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, October 7, 2020, Abu Dhabi, Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs

Rahul Tripathi was promoted up the order and he smashed a brilliant 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 167, with Dwayne Bravo taking three wickets. Shane Watson hit fifty but Kedar Jadhav struggled along with MS Dhoni. In the final few overs, Jadhav could not rotate strike and his 12-ball seven cost Chennai Super Kings the game by a narrow margin.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, April 14, 2019, Kolkata, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets

Chris Lynn blasted seven fours and six sixes but the rest of the batting failed to give support as Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 161/8. Imran Tahir was the star with 4/27 and MS Dhoni’s team capitalized, with Suresh Raina hammering 58 while Ravindra Jadeja’s 17-ball 31 helped Chennai Super Kings win with two balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 9, 2019, Chennai, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets

A clinical performance by Chennai Super Kings saw them dominate. Deepak Chahar took three wickets while Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir took two wickets apiece to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 108/9. Had it not been for Andre Russell’s 50, Kolkata Knight Riders would have faced humiliation. Faf du Plessis’ 43 helped Chennai Super Kings chase the total down on a poor pitch.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, May 3, 2018, Kolkata, Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings were helped by some top-order contributions but MS Dhoni stole the show with 43 off 25 balls which included four sixes. Chennai Super Kings reached 177/5 but Shubman Gill’s 57 and his partnership of 80 with Dinesh Karthik (45) rescued Kolkata Knight Riders from a precarious position.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 10, 2018, Chennai, Result: Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets

A high-scoring thriller! Andre Russell walloped 11 sixes in his knock of 88 which came off an amazing 36 balls. The exhibition of clean hitting saw Kolkata Knight Riders reach 202/5. In a match marred by the Kaveri protests, which included flinging a shoe at Faf du Plessis and the threat of releasing snakes in the stadium, Chennai Super Kings showed intent. Shane Watson hit 42 off 19 balls and Ambati Rayudu hit 29. However, it was Sam Billings who stole the show with a brilliant 56 off 23 balls which included five sixes as Chennai Super Kings chased down the target with one ball to spare.