IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir quits LSG, joins this team as mentor

After two years with the Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir announced his move to the Kolkata Knight Riders as team mentor.

Beginning with the 2024 season, Gautam Gambhir, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL victories in 2012 and 2014, will again serve as the team's mentor.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders and officially left Lucknow Super Giants. Venky Mysore, the CEO of KKR, made the announcement on Wednesday and gave Gambhir the title of mentor. Co-owner of the Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude for the choice, referring to Gambhir's joining the team as the "return of their captain." As Gambhir's transfer from LSG to KKR was finalized, he was overcome with emotion.

Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "I’m back. I’m hungry. I’m No.23. Ami KKR."

During the course of two years, Gambhir mentored LSG and helped them advance to the IPL 2022 final. LSG placed third in the league during the 2023 season, although they couldn't qualify for the final for the second time.

Gambhir gave an emotional goodbye to the LSG team and said, "As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!"

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Gambhir and said, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."