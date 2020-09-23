Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu â€“ An unlucky but supremely talented player

When Ambati Rayudu hit 71 to give Chennai Super Kings a tense win against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, there was plenty of emotion going through. The last one and a half years have been very tough on Rayudu. Initially, he was touted by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri as the pivotal No.4 for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Rayudu was in good form and he seemed to have held on to his position. However, the inconsistent team selection, the frequent chopping and changing, resulted in a loss of form for Rayudu.

In the series against Australia just before the World Cup, Rayudu failed and there was talk of an alternative to the number spot. In came Vijay Shankar and Rayudu was axed for the World Cup. The bitter disappointment saw him retiring from cricket. But then, he came out of retirement and started playing first class cricket again before making a mark in the Chennai Super Kings side.

On Wednesday, Rayudu turned 35 and birthday wishes poured in for the veteran

Trolling Vijay Shankar

Happy birthday to one of those finest and underrated batsmen's of indian cricket team the man who truly deserves his place in indian world cup squad happy birthday to the fantastic ambati Rayudu we at mumbai indians will never forget your contribution @mipaltan @RayuduAmbati pic.twitter.com/OkITRpZj4D — cricrazy pratheek (@pratheek_0) September 22, 2020

Indian allrounder Vijay Shankar did not have the best of games during Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (September 21). Shankar was called into action when Mitchell Marsh picked up an injury after bowling four deliveries.

The Australian, in his attempt to save runs, ended up hurting his ankle and was forced off the field and Shankar was called in to bowl the final two balls of the over. Things got even worse when Shankar ended up bowling back-to-back no-balls, one of which was smoked by Aaron Finch for a monstrous six.

Shankar ended up bowling just eight balls but did pick up the valuable wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, giving away 14 runs. Later on, Shankar walked out to bat when RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Jonny Bairstow (61) but the allrounder was sent back to the dressingroom after a golden duck.