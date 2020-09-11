Fan Nahi 'TooFan' hain - KKR's IPL 2020 slogan is catchy and hilarious

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released a fresh new slogan for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), replacing their age-old iconic 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo'. KKR will be the side to beat in IPL 2020 as they have fantastic depth and back-up in their bowling and batting. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders will be determined to put up a great show in the tournament.

With the IPL 2020 just days away from its official kick-off, the Kolkata-franchise released its new slogan - "Tu Fan Nahi… Toofan Hain".

KKR took to Twitter and wrote,"This year, the Knight Riders have only one chant and one salute, and it's all about you. Tu jaan le tu kaun hai, #TuFanNahiToofanHai".

This year, the Knight Riders have only one chant and one salute, and it's all about you. Tu jaan le tu kaun hai, #TuFanNahiToofanHai#KKR #HaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/9cfFAVrY4P — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 9, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.