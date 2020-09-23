IPL 2020 â€“ Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kolkata Knight Riders, along with Mumbai Indians have been practicing in Abu Dhabi ever since their arrival at the end of August. Kolkata Knight Riders have a horrendous record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning only six out of their 25 encounters against the four-time IPL champions. However, they will be looking to pounce on Mumbai Indians’ poor record in the UAE, which has now extended to six games after the loss to Chennai Super Kings in the opening game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome the return of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton in their line-ups after their extended quarantine ended on September 22. Due to the stricter coronavirus quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi, Cummins, Morgan and Banton had to extend the quarantine period to a further six days. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be hoping that Ishan Kishan is fit and he comes back into the team.

Weather conditions

Also read Dinesh Karthik reveals why KKR playing Mumbai Indians early in IPL 2020 is 'good'

The weather in Abu Dhabi today will be partly cloudy but hot. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees while the minimum will be 29 degrees. There is no chance of rain in Abu Dhabi today.

Pitch report

Also read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs MI IPL 2020

The wicket in the first game assisted the spinners well and Abu Dhabi might offer the same in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. The wicket will be two-paced and pacers might get some assistance at the start.

High and low scores

The ideal total in Abu Dhabi, due to the big boundary dimensions, is anywhere in the range of 170-180. Chennai Super Kings had to go till the last over to chase down 160. A similar thing might be expected today itself

Probable 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary/Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah