IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals- Head-to-head and past encounters

Kings XI Punjab have been staging a resurgence in IPL 2020. Having suffered six losses in seven games in the first half of the IPL, KL Rahul’s team have won five consecutive games. The brilliant display of consistency has seen them surge to the fourth spot in IPL 2020 and they have 12 points from 12 games. They are ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders who have a similar point tally but their net run-rate has taken a big hit from the losses against Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A win for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals will knock Steve Smith’s team out of the reckoning for the playoffs while Kings XI Punjab could hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances.

In the last encounter between the two sides in Sharjah, Mayank Agarwal blasted a century for Kings XI Punjab and KL Rahul’s aggressive 69 helped them reach a big total of 223/3. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith hit fifties but it was Rahul Tewatia’s miraculous knock that stole the whole show. After struggling for 8 off 19 balls, Tewatia smashed five sixes in one over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell as Rajasthan Royals registered a magnificent victory. The win was the highest successful chase by a franchise in the IPL, breaking Rajasthan Royals’ own 12-year record which was set against Deccan Chargers.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played – 20

Won by Rajasthan Royals – 11

Won by Kings XI Punjab – 9

Last five encounters

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, September 27, 2020, Sharjah. Result – Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets

This day will be remembered as the Miracle of Sihi. Mayank Agarwal blasted 106 and KL Rahul hammered 69 as Kings XI Punjab notched up 223/2. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson gave an aggressive start but Rajasthan Royals lost their way in the middle overs. Samson fell for 85 and it looked like the game was up. At that time, a certain Rahul Tewatia was struggling on 8 off 19 balls. However, in one over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, he hit five sixes and Rajasthan Royals spectacularly turned the game on their head as they won the match by four wickets with three balls to spare. This was the highest successful chase in the history of the IPL and Rahul Tewatia, hailing from the small town of Sihi, etched his name in IPL 2020 as the ‘miracle man’.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, April 16, 2019, Mohali. Result – Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller all got starts as Kings XI Punjab notched up 182/6. Apart from Rahul Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals struggled against the quality spin of Ravichandran Ashwin as he took 2/24 and stifled the Rajasthan Royals in their chase.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, March 25, 2019, Jaipur. Result – Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs

The match known for the infamous Mankading of Jos Buttler by Ashwin. Sparks flew and the tension was thick. Chris Gayle’s brilliant 79 off 47 balls helped Kings XI Punjab reach 184/4. In response, Jos Buttler was batting brilliantly on 69 when he was mankaded by Ashwin for backing up too far in the crease. The aftermath was bitter and it is still a talking point.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, May 08, 2018, Jaipur. Result – Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs

Jos Buttler was in fine form as he smoked a brilliant 82 but KL Rahul was in his elements, smashing 95 off 70 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. However, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve with Krishnappa Gowtham taking 2/12 as they won a close match.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, May 06, 2018, Mohali. Result – Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets

Jos Buttler was in fine form in the IPL 2018 as he hit yet another fifty to help Rajasthan Royals reach 152/9. However, KL Rahul was also in fine form and he slammed a magnificent 84 as Kings XI Punjab coasted to the target.