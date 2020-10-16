Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 34th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, full squad

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to continue their magnificent run in IPL 2020 but they face a massive task against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni’s side staged a magnificent resurgence and their campaign is back on track with a 20-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings are currently sixth on the table with six points while Delhi Capitals are on top with 12 points. A win for Delhi Capitals will take them one step closer to the play-offs while a win for Chennai Super Kings could boost them to the fourth spot, provided Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their game on Sunday.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Chennai Super Kings lost by a margin of 44 runs against Delhi Capitals and they were unable to cope with the brilliance of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the death overs. In the previous match, Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in IPL 2020 and he will be determined to blow the opponents away with his pace.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played on October 17 and it will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This will be a night game. The timing of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore