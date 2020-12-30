ZeeReadersPoll2020: India under lockdown; do you think this was the biggest news of 2020?

The first day of a nationwide lockdown in India saw empty city centres and quiet streets as the country moved to contain the spread of coronavirus. Months after the first coronavirus case was reported in China's Wuhan, the pandemic outbreak in India spread to almost all states and union territories, infecting many people.

The government announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the highly contagious virus on March 24. Since then, the curve has not flattened and India is now among the top three-worst affected nations across the world.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown led to displacement of millions of migrants, job losses, and economy hitting the rock-bottom level. The lockdown was announced in 4 phases after which Unlock period started.

The first unlock came with a fresh set of guidelines for the month of June. Phase II of unlocking began under the guidelines and instructions of the MHA and the NDMA. Unlock 3.0 removed night curfews and permitted gymnasiums and yoga centers to reopen from August 5.

Under unlock 4.0, a statement underlining the new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "Lockdown shall remain in force in the Containment Zones till 30th September 2020" outside the containment zone, however, some activities were given permission.

In unlock 5.0, schools were asked to continue with online learning till as long as possible. During unlock 6.0, not many changes were made as compared to the previous unlock in the country.

In December we have entered unlock 7.0 phase in which some cities are witnessing night curfews.

