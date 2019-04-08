Zahirabad LoK Sabha Constituency: Candidates for LS Poll 2019, past results, all updates

Zahirabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting will be held on April 11 and counting on May 23. The constituency was created in 2008 after delimitation exercise in 2008.

The seven assembly segments are Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Narayankhed, Andole and Zahirabad. Interestingly, there’s a sizeable chunk of Telugu and Urdu-speaking minorities in the area, along with a number of Marathi and Kannada-speaking voters.

TRS’ BB Patil will faceoff against BJP’s Banala Laxma Reddy and Congress K Madam Mohan Rao.

In 2014, the TRS candidate BB Patil won with a margin of 144,631 votes after he got a whopping 5,08,661 votes. In second spot was Congress candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar with 3,64,030 votes while TDP’s K Madan Mohan Rao was third with 1,57,497 votes.

After the constituency was formed in 2009, the seat saw a close fight between Congress’ Suresh Kumar Shetkar and Telangana Rasthra Samithi’s Syed Yousuf Ali. In the election, Congress’ Shetkar had emerged victorious with 17407 votes more than TRS candidate Syed Yousuf Ali.

76.09% or 1099784 voters exercised their franchise in the last election.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.