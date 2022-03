Yogi Adityanath is all set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term shortly. Just like the first term, this time as well the state will have two deputy chief ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will be the deputy CMs of Uttar Pradesh. In the previous term, Dinesh Sharma was one of the two deputy CMs.

