Yogi Adityanath 2.0 swearing-in: Guest list includes prominent to common citizens

Yogi Adityanath will take oath at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow today, as he begins his second innings as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 will be attended by prominent saints and seers from Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.

This list of invitees could be around 50. A list of saints from Mathura and Kashi has already been drawn up. Besides saints and seers, prominent members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are also being invited.

Read | Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: From PM Modi to actor Akshay Kumar, see guest list

Of the prominent invitees, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who also heads Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, will be an invitee. However, it is unlikely that he will attend the event since he has been unwell, some reports suggest.

Swami Vasudevanand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's (ABAP) general secretary Swami Hari Giri Ji Maharaj, Yamuna Puri Ji Maharaj of Mahanirwani Akhara, Rajeshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Swami Gopal Ji of Sachcha Ashram, Swami Ram Ratan Das of Phalahari Ashram, Swami Balbir Giri of Shri Baghambari Math Gaddi-Prayagraj have already headed from Sangam city to Lucknow.

Also, prominent Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and booth level workers from Prayagraj will be attending the swearing-in ceremony. Besides prominent personalities, migrants and welfare schemes' beneficiaries from Sangam City will also be present at the state capital to witness this momentous event.