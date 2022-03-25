Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: From PM Modi to actor Akshay Kumar, see guest list

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including JP Nadda, leading industrialists and Bollywood stars will participate in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath’s oath-taking ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm today. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at the stadium which has the capacity to seat around 50,000.

Yogi invites former UP CMs

Yogi Adityanath personally called former UP chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and invited them.

Bollywood stars

Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut have also received invitations. The other prominent personalities who may turn up for the event are "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.

Business tycoons

According to reports, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited.

Prominent saints

Adityanath has also personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, reports said.

Union Ministers who are expected to attend the ceremony

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Anurag Thakur

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Narendra Singh Tomar

Dharmendra Pradhan

Nitin Gadkari

Piyush Goyal

Bhupendra Yadav

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Smriti Irani

Hardeep Singh Puri

Annapurna Yadav

Shobha Karanjale

Reports suggested that guests at the ceremony also include professionals, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), retired government officers and CMs of BJP-ruled states.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.