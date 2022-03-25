Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: From PM Modi to actor Akshay Kumar, see guest list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including JP Nadda, leading industrialists and Bollywood stars will participate in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath’s oath-taking ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm today. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at the stadium which has the capacity to seat around 50,000.
Yogi invites former UP CMs
Yogi Adityanath personally called former UP chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and invited them.
Bollywood stars
Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut have also received invitations. The other prominent personalities who may turn up for the event are "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.
Business tycoons
According to reports, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited.
Prominent saints
Adityanath has also personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, reports said.
Union Ministers who are expected to attend the ceremony
Amit Shah
Rajnath Singh
Anurag Thakur
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Narendra Singh Tomar
Dharmendra Pradhan
Nitin Gadkari
Piyush Goyal
Bhupendra Yadav
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Smriti Irani
Hardeep Singh Puri
Annapurna Yadav
Shobha Karanjale
Reports suggested that guests at the ceremony also include professionals, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), retired government officers and CMs of BJP-ruled states.
The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.