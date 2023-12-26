Headlines

Year Ender 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 to Israel-Hamas war, a look at biggest events this year

From natural disasters to historic achievements and geopolitical conflicts, this year saw everything. Let’s look at some of the major events of 2023.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

In the year 2023, the world witnessed a series of impactful events that shaped the course of nations and drew global attention. From natural disasters to historic achievements and geopolitical conflicts, this year saw everything.

Let’s look at some of the major events of 2023:

Turkey and Syria earthquake (February): A devastating series of tremors struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, resulting in over 67,000 casualties. Antakya bore the brunt of the 7.8 and 7.7 magnitude quakes, which caused extensive damage. 

Naatu Naatu wins Oscar (March): SS Rajamouli's RRR made history as the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The film's 'Naatu Naatu' soundtrack by MM Keeravani received the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

India surpasses China in population (April): India surpassed China as the most populous country on April 20, with 142.86 crore people compared to China's 142.57 crore, according to the UN World Population Dashboard.

New parliament building inaugurated by PM Modi (May): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's new Parliament building on May 28, which has 888 seats in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Rajya Sabha.

Twitter rebranded as X (July): Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, announced a major transformation, rebranding the platform as "X" and shifting focus towards payments, banking, and commerce.

Chandrayaan-3 (August): India celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23. This made India the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to land on the lunar south pole.

India hosts G20 Summit (September): India hosted the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. During the Summit, the African Union (AU) was granted permanent membership in the G20.

Israel-Hamas war (October): The ongoing war began on October 7 when Hamas launched attacks on several Israeli cities, resulting in casualties and displacements. 

ICC World Cup (November): India showcased an impressive performance in the men's Cricket World Cup but faced disappointment as Australia claimed victory in the final match.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse (November): 41 construction workers were trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi, leading to a challenging 16-day rescue operation in the Himalayan region.

Nepal earthquake (November): A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal on November 3, causing over 150 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Russia-Ukraine war second year (Ongoing): The war, which began in February 2022, continued into its second year, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mobilising resources amid changes in funding from key allies, Europe and America.

