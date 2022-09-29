Search icon
'All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion', says SC

Women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that all women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act, and whether unmarried or single women can be allowed like their married counterparts the benefit of abortion up to 24 weeks.

The top court said the distinction between married and unmarried women under the abortion laws is 'artificial and constitutionally unsustainable' and perpetuates the stereotype that only married woman are sexually active.

The bench, on August 23, had reserved its verdict on interpretation of the MTP Act provisions which makes a distinction between married and unmarried women on the issue of abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

