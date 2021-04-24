Woman doctor jumps of 14th floor Noida apartment after testing COVID-19 positive

A woman, who was a doctor by profession, jumped off her 14th-floor apartment in Noida on Saturday (April 24) after testing positive for COVID-19. She and her husband had tested positive for the coronavirus two days ago.

The unfortunate incident took place at Paramount Floraville in Sector 137 of Noida. The police have taken the woman's body for autopsy

The Coronavirus infection not only takes a physical toll on people's health ut mental as well. The rising cases of COVID-19 and also the deaths have shown how grim the situation is.

India reported yet another grim milestone of the highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths. A total of 3,46,786 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 2,624 deaths, the highest single-day deaths so far in the country, according to the health ministry's reports on Saturday.

The active cases in India stood 1,89,544 on Saturday.

A total of 2,19,838 Covid infected people were recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far to 1,38,67,997.

India registered over 2,000 deaths for the fourth consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths. On Friday, India had registered 2,263 deaths, while on Thursday 2,104 and on Wednesday 2023 deaths were reported.

A total of 1,89,544 have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in India since the beginning of the pandemic last year.