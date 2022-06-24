Will only 'friends' be heard in 'New India' and not the heroes of the country? Rahul Gandhi criticising Agnipath

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet by Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt Bana Singh criticising the Agnipath scheme for military recruiting and questioning whether only "friends" and not heroes will be heard in the "new India."

एक तरफ़ देश के परमवीर हैं और दूसरी तरफ़ प्रधानमंत्री का घमंड और तानाशाही।



क्या ‘नए भारत’ में सिर्फ़ ‘मित्रों’ की सुनवाई होगी, देश के वीरों की नहीं? pic.twitter.com/mHKU5XKIub — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 24, 2022

Sharing the tweet,Rahul also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that on one side is his arrogance and dictatorship, while on the other is the country's 'Parmavir.'

Last week, violent protests against the Agnipath scheme rocked several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, while peaceful agitations were held in several parts of the country.

"The fact that a Paramvir Chakra Awardee had to delete an honest, heartfelt tweet against Agnipath scheme demonstrates that in Modindia not only Freedom of Speech, but Freedom AFTER Speech is also under peril," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The fact that a Paramvir Chakra Awardee had to delete an honest, heartfelt tweet against Agnipath scheme demonstrates that in Modindia not only Freedom of Speech, but Freedom AFTER Speech is also under peril! pic.twitter.com/sAMoGk8tu1 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 23, 2022

Capt Bana Singh, a Paramvir Chakra awardee, in a Twitter post, had shared his interview saying the Agnipath scheme will destroy the Army.

"Save the country, Agnipath scheme will badly damage us, India is going through a crucial stage. Youngsters are the future of our motherland," he had said on Twitter.

The tweet has since been deleted.