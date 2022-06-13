Will India get the S-400 missile system on time? What Russian Ambassador said

(Image Source: IANS)

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has said that Russia's supply of the S-400 air defense missile system to India is 'going well' as per schedule. Concerns have been raised about possible delays in the supply of key military equipment to India by Russia.

"The supply of the S-400 system is proceeding well as per schedule," Alipov said. The ambassador made the remarks in a preface written in the magazine 'Russia Digest' on the occasion of the 75th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Russia.

"Today's Russia-India multi-faceted cooperation is one of the most comprehensive in the world," he said. In the preface, Alipov also said that Russia and India continue to successfully implement key initiatives that make cooperation unique. Russia started supplying the first regiment of the S-400 missile system in December last year, while the supply of the second regiment started in April.

S-400 missile system

The missile system has been positioned in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China in the northern region as well as the border with Pakistan. In March, Russia had said that Western sanctions against it would not affect the supply of S-400 missile systems to India.

The long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system is one of their most high-profile current contracts. The deal for S-400 units is worth Rs 35,000 crore. The missile system is likely to be first deployed at a location close to the western border, from where it can tackle threats from both Pakistan and China.

S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area.

Indo-Russian ties

Referring to 75 years of Indo-Russian ties, Alipov said both the countries have been able to maintain 'true friendship and mutual trust' over the years. The Russian Ambassador said, "Today's Russia-India multi-faceted cooperation is one of the world's most comprehensive, with regular meetings of two intergovernmental commissions, sector-wise ministerial, security advisory and senior official interactions, Foreign Office consultations and coordination in the global arena."

India and Russia's mutual cooperation 'unique'

Alipov said that Russia and India continue to successfully implement key initiatives, which make the cooperation 'unique'. He said these initiatives include the Kudankulam nuclear power plant project, AK-203 rifle manufacturing programme, cooperation in fighter aircraft manufacturing, construction of main battle tanks as well as frigates, submarines, BrahMos and other missile projects.