‘Will bring down Babri structure of power in Maharashtra’: Devendra Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray

File photo

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remain embroiled in a war of words as both political leaders have been taking repeated jibes at each other. Now, Fadnavis has vowed to bring down the “Babri structure of power” in the state.

Hitting out at CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis on Sunday compared the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the Babri Masjid, saying that he “will not rest” till the Shiv Sena-led government is removed from the state.

After Thackeray made comments regarding the Babri mosque demolition, Fadnavis hit out at the Maharashtra CM, saying, “I will not rest till I bring down the Babri structure of your power.”

The BJP leader said that the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra, or Hindutva, and added that nobody can separate Mumbai from the state, but he wants to free the city from "corruption and misdeeds".

Fadnavis was addressing 'Hindi Bhashi Mahasankalp Sabha' organised by the BJP's North Indian cell in suburban Goregaon, a day after Uddhav Thackeray's rally in the city, where he had slammed Fadnavis and the BJP. Fadnavis's rally began with the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa.

The Maharashtra BJP chief further said that CM Uddhav Thackeray’s rally was a “laughter show”. Fadnavis said, “This man had never spoken about the state's development, progress, and welfare of people in the two-and-a-half years (of his rule)."

In his rally, Devendra Fadnavis also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “tiger”. The BJP leader said, “One doesn't become a tiger just by clicking photographs of tigers. There is only one tiger now - Narendra Modi.”

During his rally, Thackeray had targeted Fadnavis for saying that he was in Ayodhya during the demolition of the Babri mosque. "If you had tried to climb the Babri mosque, it would have collapsed under your weight," he had said, as per PTI reports.

In a response to this statement by Thackeray, Fadnavis had said in the state Assembly that he weighs 102 kilos now, while back in 1992 his weight was 128 kilos.

(With PTI inputs)

