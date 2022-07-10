Widespread rains to lash several states this week, IMD issues list

Mumbai: A man pushes his scooter through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | Photo: PTI

Several regions of India have seen normal life disrupted due to heavy rainfall. While the Assam floods recede, northern mountain states have witnessed incidents of flash floods and landslides. In the plains and down south, flood-like situations have emerged in several regions. As per IMD’s latest weather forecast, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several states. There is red alert in states like Karnataka and Telangana while Mumbai has also been heavily battered by rains. Flood-like situation has emerged in Gadchiroli.

As many as 17 states will witness widespread downpour this week. Isolated regions may see heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms and lighting. Here’s a complete list:

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh 12th and 13th, Odisha (10th), Chhattisgarh (10th and 13th)

Maharashtra, Gujarat

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch (10th), Marathwada (11th), Vidarbha (11th and 12th). Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat region (10-13), Saurashtra and Kutch (11-14th), Konkan and Goa (10th, 11th, 12th, 14th), Madhya Maharashtra (10th-13th).

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during next 5 days. Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka (10-11).

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir (10th), Himachal Pradesh (10th, 12th, 13th & 14th), Uttarakhand (10th, 13th)

Punjab, Haryana Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Scattered/fairly rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan during next 5 days. Isolated/scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, north Uttar Pradesh on 10th; West Rajasthan during 10th-11th, East Rajasthan on 11th-13th. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan (10th).

