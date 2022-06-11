Who was Prathyusha Garimella, fashion designer found dead in Hyderabad? What police said about death

Prathyusha Garimella had worked in her father's company after studying in the United Kingdom. (File)

Prathyusha Garimella, a fashion designer, was found dead on Saturday in her house in plush Banjara Hills in Telangana capital Hyderabad. The police said she was found in the bathroom and her body has been sent for post mortem. They suspect the woman died by suicide. They have found a carbon monoxide cylinder which could have been used to commit suicide. They have registered an accidental death case and are probing the matter.

Who was Prathyusha Garimella?

Prathyusha Garimella was a celebrity fashion designer. She used to run a designer store in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area, where almost all the celebrities of Telangana reside. Her fashion label was named Prathyusha Garimella. According to reports, her clientele included actors from several film industries, including Bollywood and Tollywood.

She came from a well-to-do family. Her father owns an LED-manufacturing company. She had worked in her father's company after studying in the United Kingdom. After she realised she wasn't cut-out for the job, she entered the fashion industry.

