Who was Mukhtar Ansari, jailed gangster-politician who died of heart attack?

Know all about gangter-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, 5 time MLA of Mau.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-politician passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday. He was a convicted Indian gangster and politician from Uttar Pradesh. He also served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency five times. 

Mukhtar Ansari's grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari was an early president of the Indian National Congress. Ansari was born on June 30, 1963, in Yusufpur, UP. His journey in the crime world began with the Makhnu Singh gang. His organised crimes grew in the 1990s in the districts of Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, and Jaunpur. 

His rivalry with Brijesh Singh made him a notable figure in the underworld. Gradually, Ansari moved to politics and secured a seat as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency. 

Read: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies after heart attack

Some viewed Ansari as Robin Hood, others were horrified due to his criminal activities. 

He was finally sent to prison in 2005 after over 50 legal cases were filed against the gangster-politician. His criminal record included accusations of murder, kidnapping, and extortion. In April 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, and in March 2024, he received a life sentence in connection with a fake arms licence case.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
