India

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies after heart attack

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari today died following a heart attack.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari today died following a heart attack. He was 60. Section 144 imposed in several districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Mau, Ghazipur while security have been beefed up in several areas including Ghaziour, Balia and Pryagraj where the gangster had wide influence. 

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought to Banda Medical College Hospital after his health deteriorated on Thursday.

Earlier, Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College to jail after his discharge on Tuesday. 

Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain in jail. Ansari's lawyer, Naseem Haider, claimed that the former MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly is experiencing difficulty speaking. Earlier on March 13, Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. 

This was the eighth case in which the former five-time MLA has been convicted and sentenced by a court in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years.

Before this, in December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi had found Mukhtar Ansari guilty of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta, and had sentenced him to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against him.

On October 15, last year, the Enforcement Directorate attached lands, a building and bank deposits worth more than Rs 73.43 lakh as part of the money laundering investigation against Mukhtar Ansari. 

(with inputs from ANI)

