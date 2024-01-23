Twitter
Who was Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar CM conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously?

Karpoori Thakur , the Former Chief Minister Of Bihar and champion of the cause of backward classes has been awarded Bharat Ratna (posthumously).

Jaisal Kaur

Jan 23, 2024

Karpoori Thakur (24 January 1924 – 17 February 1988) was a revered Indian politician belonging to Bihar, fondly known as Jan Nayak or the people's hero. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar during two non-consecutive terms, first from December 1970 to June 1971 under the Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal and then from December 1977 to April 1979 as part of the Janata Party.

Born into the Nai caste in Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) village in Samastipur District, Bihar, Thakur was immensely impacted by nationalistic ideals during his early years. He actively participated in the Quit India Movement as a student activist, spending 26 months in prison for his role in the Indian independence movement. 

Post-independence, Thakur also worked as a teacher before stepping into politics.

As a prominent political leader in Bihar, Thakur played a pivotal role in various social and political initiatives. He raised the cause of the underprivileged and worked for land reforms. Thakur served as a minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and became the first non-Congress socialist Chief Minister of Bihar in 1970. He implemented the prohibition of alcohol and initiated the establishment of numerous schools and colleges in Bihar's backward areas during his tenure.

Thakur was also an advocate for the Hindi language and, as the education minister of Bihar, he removed English as a compulsory subject for the matriculation level. He also played a vital role in implementing reservations for Backward Castes in government jobs.

During the Emergency in India (1975–77), Thakur, along with other leaders of the Janata Party, represented the "Total Revolution" movement aimed at the non-violent transformation of Indian society. The internal conflicts within the Janata Party led to Thakur's resignation in 1979 over the reservation policy for Backward Castes.

Despite the political obstacles, Karpoori Thakur persisted with his commitment to social justice and served as the President of the Samyukta Socialist Party. He also launched reservations for the backward classes in government jobs in 1978.

 
