Who was Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar CM conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously?

Karpoori Thakur , the Former Chief Minister Of Bihar and champion of the cause of backward classes has been awarded Bharat Ratna (posthumously).

Karpoori Thakur (24 January 1924 – 17 February 1988) was a revered Indian politician belonging to Bihar, fondly known as Jan Nayak or the people's hero. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar during two non-consecutive terms, first from December 1970 to June 1971 under the Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal and then from December 1977 to April 1979 as part of the Janata Party.

Born into the Nai caste in Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) village in Samastipur District, Bihar, Thakur was immensely impacted by nationalistic ideals during his early years. He actively participated in the Quit India Movement as a student activist, spending 26 months in prison for his role in the Indian independence movement.

Post-independence, Thakur also worked as a teacher before stepping into politics.