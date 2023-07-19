Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Ritu Maheshwari has been transferred to Agra as the new city commissioner.

Noida news: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred three IAS officers in the state. The current Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari has been transferred to Agra as the new city commissioner. She has been replaced by senior IAS Lokesh M.



IAS Lokesh M has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). He is currently holding the post of Divisional Commissioner, Kanpur. He is the 2003 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Lokesh M had last month joined his new posting in Kanpur, replacing 2004-batch IAS officer Raj Shekhar.

Before this, he was the commissioner of the Saharanpur division. Lokesh M had previously served as commissioner of Saharanpur and district magistrate of Kaushambi, Amroha, Mainpuri, and Ghazipur districts.

READ | Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces