Who is Alluri Sitarama Raju, whom PM Modi described as a symbol of spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

In honor of Alluri Sitarama Raju's 125th birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of the freedom fighter on Monday. As part of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Independence, the statue was placed in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram.

PM Modi began his speech in Telugu after the statue was unveiled by saying, "Manyam Veerudu, Telugu Jathi Yugapurushudu Alluri." Alluri Sitarama Raju, according to Prime Minister Modi, is an inspiration to the entire nation. The 125th anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju's birth, as well as the 100th anniversary of "Rampa Kranti," will be commemorated throughout the year marking 75 years of independence.

The Prime Minister said that from the birth of Sitaram Raju Garu to his sacrifice, his life journey is an inspiration to all of us. He dedicated his life to the rights of tribal society, and at the young age of 27, he sacrificed his life for India’s Independence.He symbolises the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat that has unified our country, he added.

Alluri Sitarama Raju, who started the Rampa rebellion in 1922 and went by the name "Manyam Veerudu," was born on July 4, 1897, in Mogallu village of Palakoderu Mandal in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. His mother, Suryanarayanamma, was a housewife, while his father, Venkata Rama Raju, was a photographer. When he was eight years old, his father passed away. He completed his schooling at Visakhapatnam, Narsapuram, and Bhimavaram.

He is said to have become a sanyasi at the age of 18, and gained a mystical aura among the hill and tribal peoples with his austerity, knowledge of astrology and medicine, and his ability to tame wild animals.

At an early age, Raju channeled the anger of the hill people of Ganjam, Visakhapatnam, and Godavari into a very efficient guerilla campaign against the British.

As the government sought to preserve forest lands, colonial rule threatened the tribals' customary podu (shifting) farming. The Forest Act of 1882 prohibited the harvesting of minor forest products like roots and leaves, and tribal people were forced to work for the colonial authority.

Strong anti-government sentiment, shared by muttadars who were dissatisfied with the British limitation of their powers, erupted into violent resistance in August 1922. Several hundred tribals led by Raju stormed the Godavari agency's Chintapalle, Krishnadevipeta, and Rajavommangi police stations.

The Rampa or Manyam Rebellion lasted until May 1924, when Raju, the charismatic 'Manyam Veerudu' or Hero of the Jungle, was ultimately apprehended and executed.

In 1986, the Indian Postal Department released a stamp commemorating Raju and his contribution to India's independence struggle. Raju has long been regarded as a folk hero in the region.

Raju has also been a hero among Left parties in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts. Left leaders had earlier asked the state government to name a district after Raju.

In addition to paying homage to his sacrifice in rescuing tribals from the clutches of the British, the Andhra Pradesh government has created a district named 'Alluri Sitarama Raju', which covers parts of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.