Who has maximum gold in India? Who owns 22579618 kg gold in the country

The World Gold Council India's director, Somasundaram, states that the 2020–21 study indicates that Indian households own 2–13,000 tonnes of gold.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

The world's largest gold reserves are held by Indian households (File image)
Giving gold is customary in India for auspicious occasions like marriage. Women have inherited wealth for generations. Generation after generation has inherited the majority of the gold. Some are so wealthy that they wear gold necklaces around their necks, every finger has a ring, and some have even seen gold clothing.

The response to this question is "Indian family." The world's largest gold reserves are held by Indian households, per a report published by the World Gold Council.

The World Gold Council India's director, Somasundaram, states that the 2020–21 study indicates that Indian households own 2–13,000 tonnes of gold. By 2023, it had grown to a mass of over 25 million kilograms, or roughly 24–25,000 tons. With this quantity of gold, 40% of India's GDP is covered.

Only 11% of the world's gold is possessed by Indian households, according to a report published by the Oxford Gold Group. Roughly 25000 tonnes (or 22679618 kg) of gold are thought to be owned by Indian homes. More gold than the US, Switzerland, Germany, and IMF combined is held in reserve.

Talking about the gold reserve, America ranks first on the list. According to the Economy and Markets report, the US has 8133.5 metric tons of gold reserves. Gold makes up 75% of the nation's foreign reserves. With 3359.1 MT of gold, Germany is ranked second. Oxford claims that Germans have made large investments in gold recently. Germany tops the list of countries that purchase gold worldwide. Italy possesses 2451.8 metric tons of gold, placing it third in the world.

