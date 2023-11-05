‘Where is the evidence’: Indian envoy slams Canada in Nijjar's killing, says Trudeau’s statement ‘damaged’ probe

Headlines

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

School Holiday 2023: Primary classes closed, online classes begin in Delhi till November 10, amid ‘severe’ AQI

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, shares good relations with Anushka, her husband is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

Kings whose empires stretched across modern-day Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistani celebs who are now Indian citizens

7 Indian actors best suited to play Virat Kohli in his biopic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

HomeIndia

India

‘Where is the evidence’: Indian envoy slams Canada in Nijjar's killing, says Trudeau’s statement ‘damaged’ probe

India had rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada and urged Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Indian envoy made the remarks in an interview with the Canadian platform, The Globe and Mail on Friday. This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Nijjar in June.

India had rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision.

Verma stressed that India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its allies about India's alleged involvement in Nijjar's killing.

He further suggested that the continuing Canadian police probe into the killing had been "damaged" by PM Trudeau's public statements.

"There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation," Verma said.

"Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," The Globe and Mail quoted him as saying.

India resumed visa services in Canada for four categories after halting the services till "further notice" in September amid strained ties.

Last month, Canada pulled 41 diplomats from India, after New Delhi had conveyed its concerns over parity in diplomatic strength.

Ottawa also halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates.

While outrightly denying India's role in the killing, Verma said any conversations between diplomats are "protected and can't be used as evidence" in court or publicly released.

"You are talking about illegal wiretaps and talking about evidence. Conversations between two diplomats are secure by all international law," he said. "Show me how you captured these conversations. Show me that someone did not mimic the voice."

On being asked if Ottawa had requested that India extradite anyone who might have been involved in the Nijjar slaying, Verma said, "Those conversations are between the two governments."

The Indian envoy also noted that New Delhi has made 26 requests to Ottawa over the past five or six years to extradite people in Canada to India. "We are still waiting for action," he said.

The High Commissioner also said he has been given Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) security because of threats to him.

"I feel that is hate speech and an incitement to violence," Verma said.

He added, "I am concerned about my safety and security. I am concerned about the safety and security of my consul generals. God forbid if something happens."

On being asked what New Delhi felt was necessary to repair diplomatic relations, the Indian envoy said both sides need to ensure any disputes are dealt with "through professional communication and professional dialogue."

However, he added that India expects Canada to "rein in Khalistan supporters".

Referring to Nijjar's killing, he said "Let the investigation run its course," but added that Canada must also address the "core issue."

"Don't allow your soil to be used by a group of Canadian citizens who want to dismember India," he said. "Who want to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India." "There must be some rules, some law in place," Verma added.

Meanwhile, a new poll conducted by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail suggests most Canadians want Canada to make public the evidence that led Trudeau to accuse India of being behind the killing of Nijjar.

It found seven in 10 respondents agreed or somewhat agreed that Ottawa should unveil whatever proof it has. Two in 10 either disagreed or somewhat disagreed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

Viral video: Man's unnerving cuddle session with chained hyena scares internet

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

'Didn't even spare name of Mahadev': PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh CM, Congress over betting app row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE