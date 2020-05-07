What is Styrene, the gas that killed 8 people in Visakhapatnam

At least eight people, including a child, were killed while more than a thousand others were hospitalised after a chemical gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

According to reports, the leakage started at around 2:30 AM, creating a panic among the people of nearby villages and leaving them areas no time to rush for safety.

The incident occurred at RR Venkatapuram village of the area where gas leakage was identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. People complained of burning sensation in eyes and difficulties in breathing following which, they were taken to the hospital.

It is being said that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 area km but the smell was in 2-2.5 km radius. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City informed that an FIR has been registered while Andhra Pradesh DGP, Damodar Goutam Sawang, has said that it was an accident and all safety protocols were being followed at the chemical plant that is owned by LG Polymers.

In a statement, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana has said that primary reports suggest polyvinyl chloride gas (or Styrene) has leaked from the chemical plant.

What is Styrene?

Styrene, chemically known as ethylbenzene, is a synthetic chemical that evaporates easily. Styrene is commonly used in the manufacture of plastic products using in food packaging, rubber, plastic, insulation, fibreglass, pipes and automobile parts.

It is highly flammable and releases a poisonous gas on burning.

Also called PVC gas, polystyrene is found in different forms, Styrene or Polystyrene Plastic, Polystyrene Foam (often referred to as Styrofoam), and Polystyrene Film.

How dangerous is Styrene?

Styrene affects the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and other parts of the body, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan informed. The effects include severe irritation to eyes and mucous membranes and gastrointestinal effects. Chronic exposure to gas leads to headache, fatigue, weakness, depression, CSN dysfunction, hearing loss, and peripheral neuropathy.