What is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Here's all you need to know about it

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a celebration of the contributions of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. The event takes place annually on January 9, the day on which Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, returned to India from South Africa in 1915.

The day is marked with a range of events and activities, including a conference that brings together policymakers, experts, and members of the Indian diaspora from around the world to discuss issues of concern to the overseas Indian community. The conference also serves as a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and other stakeholders on issues related to their welfare and development.

In addition to the conference, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas also includes a cultural program that showcases the rich cultural heritage of India, as well as an exhibition that highlights the achievements of the overseas Indian community.

The celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an important recognition of the role played by the overseas Indian community in the development of India. It is a chance for the government and other stakeholders to engage with the overseas Indian community and to recognize their contributions to the country. It is also an opportunity for the overseas Indian community to connect with each other and to learn more about the developments taking place in India.

This year's convention, which is being held in person for the first time in four years, is being held in Indore and has the theme "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal." Over 3,500 members of the Indian diaspora from 70 countries have registered to attend the event, which includes five thematic plenary sessions featuring panel discussions.

In his inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised India's youth for "connecting India to the world" and said the country's relationship with its 34 million people of Indian origin is "what brings us here." He added that the bond between the diaspora and India has become stronger as a result of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely it is connected to the country.

The PBD Convention presents a platform for the government to connect with overseas Indians and enable dialogue and an exchange of ideas. It is an opportunity for the diaspora to engage with the government and discuss issues of concern, as well as share knowledge and experiences with each other. The event also provides a chance for the government to showcase the progress and development of India to the diaspora and encourage investment and participation in the country's growth.

