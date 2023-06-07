What is happening in Kolhapur? Violence over ‘Aurangzeb’ Whatsapp status explained, reason for communal clashes

What is happening in Kolhapur? Violence over ‘Aurangzeb’ Whatsapp status explained (Photo - PTI)

Violent protests broke out in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after people were left offended over an offensive Whatsapp status about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, with many Hindu outfits now demanding action against those who circulated this content on social media.

People from right-wing outfits assembled at the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 10 am to protest a Whatsapp status glorifying Mughal king Aurangzeb. Slogans were raised against the people who posted Whatsapp status, and clashes broke out.

As quoted by India Today, a protestor in Kolhapur said, “We will not tolerate the glorification of Mughal leaders on our Maratha land. We are ready to pick up swords for the protection of Hindu society. This will not be tolerated.”

According to the police sources, protestors got violent after assembling in Shivaji Chowk and started shouting violent slogans. Some of the protestors even started hurling stones, eventually leading to a riot-like situation and prompting the police to step in.

What is happening in Kolhapur?

Two persons put up a Whatsapp status in Kolhapur praising and glorifying praising Mughal king Aurangzeb, after which several right-wing supporters and groups were left offended. Many people congregated at the Shivaji Chowk and started hurling slogans against the two people in question, and the situation started getting violent.

As people started hurling stones and raising loud slogans, a video went viral of a person holding a poster of Aurangzeb in the Mukudnagar area. After this, protestors started getting violent and police were called on site, leading to the arrest of four persons.

Now, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement in this regard, saying, “There is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that peace is maintained.”

(With inputs from agencies)