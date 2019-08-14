Western Army Commander reviews operational preparedness at Vajra Corps

On his visit, Lieutenant General Singh was briefed by Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta, GOC Vajra Corps, read a statement.

Lieutenant General RP Singh, who took over as Western Army Commander at the beginning of the month, made his maiden visit to the 'Vajra Corps' to review the current situation and operational preparedness.

Earlier the Army Commander also visited the Rising Star Corps to assess the operational and security aspects and lauded the operational readiness.

Lieutenant General Singh was commissioned into 1 Mechanised Infantry (1 Madras) on June 12, 1982. An alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, the officer has attended the Defence Services Staff Course, Senior Command Course, Higher Command Course and the National Defence College.

The officer has held various regimental, staff and instructional appointments. He has successfully tenanted prestigious staff appointments including Brigade Major of 268 Infantry Brigade in intense Counter Insurgency areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Col GS (Military Doctrine) at Army War College, Mhow, BGS (Ops) of South Western Comd, ADG Disp and Vigilance. He was also posted as United Nations Military Observer in United Nations Angola Verification Mission -III, Angola (Africa).

The General officer commanded a Mechanised Infantry Battalion (Recce and Support), a Frontline Armoured Brigade and Strike Infantry Division in the Western Theatre. He is a recipient of the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal for distinguished service.

Prior to moving to Western Command the General officer was the GOC of 21 Corps.

