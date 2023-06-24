Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

West Bengal Panchayat Polls: 1 killed, 3 injured after crude bomb blast in Murshidabad

The incidents triggered a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties with the BJP and the Congress accusing the Trinamool of engaging criminals to make crude bombs to spread panic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

West Bengal Panchayat Polls: 1 killed, 3 injured after crude bomb blast in Murshidabad
Representational Image

One person was killed and three were injured after a crude bomb went off in a mango orchard in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

Alim Sheikh (26), who was critically injured in the blast, was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead. The three others are being treated for injuries in the same hospital, police added.

Sheikh, who hailed from Kapasdanga village in Beldanga, was a history sheeter, police said.

In another incident, three persons sustained minor injuries after crude bombs were hurled during a clash between Trinamool and Congress activists at Raninagar in Murshidabad, police said.

The incidents triggered a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties with the BJP and the Congress accusing the Trinamool of engaging criminals to make crude bombs to spread panic in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat polls.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the incidents reveal TMC's bigger game plan to intimidate opposition candidates and prevent their supporters from going out to vote.

WBPCC president and Berhampore MP Adhir Choudhury said, "Miscreants sheltered by the TMC are making bombs to trigger widespread unrest ahead of the rural polls. We don't have faith in police as they are not taking action against local-level Trinamool leaders."

TMC state spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar said the number of deaths and injuries from such incidents has gone down drastically since the party came to power in 2011.

Majumdar said there was no evidence to prove TMC's involvement in the Beldanga incident and claimed that the opposition was levelling false charges against the ruling party.

He accused the BJP and the Congress of engaging miscreants in making bombs to create disturbances and show the state in poor light.

Widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the three-tier panchayat polls has left at least eight people dead and several injured in various parts of the state in the past two weeks.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.