Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani's mother-in-law, she is a scientist who...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow against CAA implementation in Siliguri today

DNA TV Show: Blind cricket struggles for recognition in India

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

Mumbai-Ahmedabad new Vande Bharat Express launched: Check timings, top speed, stations and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani's mother-in-law, she is a scientist who...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow against CAA implementation in Siliguri today

DNA TV Show: Blind cricket struggles for recognition in India

7 ways to treat cracked heels

9 health benefits of barley water

Mughal king Aurangzeb was impressed with this woman's beauty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

'Phir se rula diya': Rajveer Deol dedicates award to grandpa Dharmendra, Bobby, Sunny, Karan become emotional- Watch

HomeIndia

India

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow against CAA implementation in Siliguri today

Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal against its implementation, on Tuesday claimed that the rules notified were "unconstitutional and discriminatory".

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Wednesday lead a roadshow in Siliguri against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.    

Banerjee, who has been vocal against its implementation, on Tuesday claimed that the rules notified were "unconstitutional and discriminatory".    

"TMC will hold a roadshow against CAA-NRC in Siliguri. Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee will lead the roadshow," the party said in a statement.   

Addressing an official programme at Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee maintained she would not allow the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal, and urged people to think “several times” before applying for citizenship under the law.    

The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Anil Ambani’s firm may soon get Rs 40000000000, state cabinet approves buyout of…

DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign amid BJP-JJP split

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement