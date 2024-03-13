West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow against CAA implementation in Siliguri today

Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal against its implementation, on Tuesday claimed that the rules notified were "unconstitutional and discriminatory".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Wednesday lead a roadshow in Siliguri against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Banerjee, who has been vocal against its implementation, on Tuesday claimed that the rules notified were "unconstitutional and discriminatory".

"TMC will hold a roadshow against CAA-NRC in Siliguri. Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee will lead the roadshow," the party said in a statement.

Addressing an official programme at Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee maintained she would not allow the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal, and urged people to think “several times” before applying for citizenship under the law.

The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)