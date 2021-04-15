Headlines
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: EC calls all-party-meeting in Kolkata as COVID-19 cases surge

The Calcutta High Court said that the administration should ensure that all the COVID-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to in the public interest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 15, 2021, 09:08 AM IST

Amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, the Election Commission of India has called an all-party meeting in Kolkata on Friday. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss how the poll campaigns be conducted in the midst of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. 

All political parties have been asked to send one representative for discussion over following COVID-19 related protocol for the last four phases of the poll. Media reports suggest the Election Commission is likely to club the remaining 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th phases of polling in West Bengal into a single-phase voting.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court ordered the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bengal and all district magistrates to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol during the campaign for the remaining four phases. The court said that the administration should ensure that all the COVID-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to in the public interest.

West Bengal COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,817 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positive patient tally in West Bengal stands at 6,24,224.

The death toll rose to 10,434 after 20 fresh fatalities were registered in the state.

Kolkata too registered a record one-day spike of 1,271 COVID-19 cases.

North 24 Parganas district reported 1,134 COVID-19 positive cases.

At least 2,278 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

The total number of cured people stands at 5,84,740.

West Bengal now has 29,050 COVID-19 active cases.

Eleven fresh fatalities reported from Kolkata.

Four fatalities reported from North 24 Parganas- 2 each from Hooghly and Howrah, and one in Paschim Bardhaman district

Out of the 20 deaths, 12 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

In the last 24 hours, 42,214 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Altogether 1,13,710 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Tuesday. 

