West Bengal Elections 2021: EC bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours

In a major setback, Election Commission of India on Monday (April 12) imposed a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

"Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the order said.

"Commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13,” the order added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had been served two notices last week for violating the the model code of conduct. Mamata had allegedly appealed to the Muslim community to vote for the TMC at a public meeting in Tarakeshwar.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP," the CM had said while addressing a poll rally in Hooghly on April 3.

"It hardly matters even if 10 show-cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote together, there will be no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day so why EC is not taking any action?” Banerjee said last week in response to EC’s notice.

“West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has in violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct... made insinuating & provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order & thereby adversely affecting the election process,” ECI said in its order.

Assembly elections in West Bengal on March 27 and are currently underway. This time, the polls will be taking in eight phases and four out them have been completed. The fifth phase of polling in the state will be held on April 17.