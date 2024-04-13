Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, check IMD prediction till April 15

IMD earlier in the day forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places of Delhi, NCR region including Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Manesar.

A sudden spell of rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department.Several areas of Delhi including, RK Puram, India Gate, Pandit Pant Marg, and Munirka witnessed light rainfall with gusty winds today.

IMD said that due to the influence of several weather systems, including an intense western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran with a trough aloft in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along long.

Also, the IMD said that high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea is likely into Northwest India during April 13-15.According to IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during April 13 to 15.

