Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states, snowfall in Himalayas this week; Check full forecast

The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall followed by thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 13 and March 14. These weather conditions are set to end after that.

Weather in northwest India is expected to be impacted by a western disturbance, as per IMD weather bulletin.

Also, the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness light rainfall on March 13.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is predicted over West Bengal and Sikkim until March 14. The Gangetic West Bengal region is predicted to witness light rainfall from March 13 till March 17.

The Department further predicted light rainfall over Odisha from March 14 till March 17. The regions of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are also set to see light rainfall on March 16 and March 17.

While, over the next three days, light rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. While it is predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh over the next six days.

In the south, weather conditions are expected to be hot and humid over Kerala on March 12 and Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days next 3 days.

