Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

10 Indian films shot in two languages simultaneously

Green tea or orange juice: Which is the better choice?

Fatty Liver: Foods to reverse and prevent liver disease

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states, snowfall in Himalayas this week; Check full forecast

The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall followed by thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 13 and March 14. These weather conditions are set to end after that.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Weather in northwest India is expected to be impacted by a western disturbance, as per IMD weather bulletin.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall followed by thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 13 and March 14. These weather conditions are set to end after that.

Also, the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness light rainfall on March 13.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is predicted over West Bengal and Sikkim until March 14. The Gangetic West Bengal region is predicted to witness light rainfall from March 13 till March 17.

The Department further predicted light rainfall over Odisha from March 14 till March 17. The regions of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are also set to see light rainfall on March 16 and March 17.

While, over the next three days, light rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. While it is predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh over the next six days.

In the south, weather conditions are expected to be hot and humid over Kerala on March 12 and Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days next 3 days.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

MORE
Advertisement