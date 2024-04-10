Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, thunderstorm, heatwaves alert in these states, check state-wise forecast

A strong western disturbance has brought a slight drop in temperatures across several states since Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Wednesday, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are expected to experience rainfall and thunderstorms.

Specifically, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of West Bengal, as well as the Mangan district of Sikkim, are likely to encounter hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain today. In Madhya Pradesh, rainfall is anticipated in various districts including Katni, Umaria, Seoni, Shahdol, Betul, and others.

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Maharashtra like Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Nanded, and Hingoli on Wednesday. Northwest India may also see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms from April 13-16, with Delhi likely to experience rainfall on April 13 and 14.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall is expected in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir on April 13 and 14, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may experience isolated hailstorms on April 13. Rajasthan is likely to face dust storms/thundersqualls on April 13, with continued thunderstorm activity in isolated places on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, strong winds of 30-40 km per hour are forecasted for parts of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Udaipur divisions in the next few days. Karnataka may see a drop in temperature due to thunderstorms and rainfall, while isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch will continue to experience heatwave conditions until April 11.

In Delhi, temperatures are expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius next week. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet predicts a normal monsoon in 2024, with monsoon rains expected to be 102% of the long-period average. Conversely, IMD forecasts 10-20 heatwave days in various parts of the country during the April-June period, compared to the normal four to eight days.