Weather alert: 45 degree Celsius in Delhi-NCR, April records broken

Heatwave continues in Northern India even as many states in the North-East receive severe rainfall. The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest in the month of April in five years.

Haryana and Punjab also faces severe heatwave conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded above 40 degree Celsius temperature in both the states. IMD data reveals that till now, for the month of April, there have been at least five days when the temperature recorded in Delhi has been the highest in 12 years.

Earlier in April 2017, at least four days the temperature recorded in Delhi was the highest in 12 years. There is a possibility of getting some relief from the scorching heat due to cloudy weather from Tuesday. However, heat wave warnings have also been issued in some parts of the city.

IMD issues four types of alerts for weather related warnings. No action is required in 'Green Alert'. While in 'Yellow Alert' and 'Orange Alert' it is asked to be ready. Action needs to be taken when a 'Red Alert' is issued.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. The maximum temperature recorded in the capital on April 21, 2017 was 43.2 degree Celsius.

The highest ever maximum temperature of the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius. This is also the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first fortnight of April.

The Sports Complex station was the hottest place in the city, recording a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius. In most places the temperature was above 42 degrees. Heat wave conditions have been prevailing in some parts of the national capital for the past one week with the maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in other places

The highest temperature of 45.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Faridabad's Bhopani, residential district of Haryana.

Gurugram and Hisar also faced scorching heat and the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Haryana's Narnaul, Bhiwani, Rohtak recorded maximum temperatures of 43.5 degrees, 42.5 degrees, 43.2 degrees.

Ambala and Sirsa also recorded maximum temperatures of 41.2 degrees and 43.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab with a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana recorded maximum temperatures of 41.2 degrees and 41.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Patiala and Jalandhar also recorded maximum temperatures of 42.6 degrees and 41.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

UT of Chandigarh and capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees on Monday.

Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday with 39.6 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal.

Jammu also recorded the hottest night at 22.9 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above the average during the season.

Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Day temperature in the city was 8.8 degrees above the average, while night temperature was also 2.3 degrees above normal.

