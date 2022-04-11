IMD weather alert! Rain forecast in some states, severe heatwave in others

The India Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many states amid the scorching heat in most of the states of the country. According to the IMD forecast, the states of North East - Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, besides the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala may receive rain this week.

It may rain in Tripura also during the next five days. On the other hand, the mercury will rise further in the coming days in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of April 12, due to which the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in many parts of North-West India.

The states affected by this weather system include Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast in these states in the next 5 days, due to which the people here can get some relief from the heat wave.

Rain forecast in these states

IMD predicted rain in the next 5 days in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya on April 11, 12, 13 and 14. At the same time, on April 13 and 14, there may be rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on April 10, 13 and 14.

There is a possibility of rain in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Lakshadweep region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Heat will further intensify in these states

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, heat wave conditions are likely to persist in western Rajasthan from April 12 to April 14. Severe heat wave conditions are very likely over isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Heat wave conditions will continue over parts of Uttar Pradesh (East and West) and West Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heat wave in Jharkhand also. Apart from this, there is no hope of getting relief from the heat in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat at the moment.