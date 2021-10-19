WATCH: Step-by-step guide to register on IRCTC, book railway tickets online

With festival season coming, there will be a surge in ticket booking as the Indian Railways have already started several special trains to deal with the surge. For the ease of customers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released a video guiding people on how they can book tickets from their mobile phones, desktop, or laptop. However, for doing, people will have to register at the IRCTC website or the app.

The IRCTC shared a video on the same, as it wrote in a tweet, “Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet. Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now.”

To register on IRCTC, follow the steps below:

- Go to the official website of IRCTC, irctc.co.in

- Click on the Register option on top of the page, from where you will be redirected to IRCTC registration form

- Enter the username you want and it should be between 3 to 35 characters

- Select your security question and the answer

- Submit your details, name, gender, marital status, occupation, and date of birth

- Now enter your valid email ID, mobile number, and your login password

- Submit your full address and pin code

- Now enter the captcha text given in the image and click on the 'Submit' button

- In the last step, you will need to verify your account by entering the code sent to your registered number/email ID

Now your id will be created successfully.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to book tickets online on IRCTC app/website:

- Open the IRCTC app, or go to irctc.co.in

- Log in using your credentials

- Now go to the 'Book Your Ticket' option

- Select boarding and destination station

- Choose the date of your journey

- Check if the seats on your preferred train are available or not

- If seats are available, click on the 'Book now' option

- Give all the required details, including passenger details to book tickets

- Enter your mobile number and captcha

- Pay for the ticket using your preferred mode of payment, credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

- After making the payment, your tickets will be booked and you will receive a confirmation message on your phone, email id