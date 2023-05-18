Watch: PM Modi inaugurates international museum expo in Delhi, know all about it

Twitter: @ANI

International Museum Day: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the international museum expo in Delhi on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The country's heritage is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, albeit he lamented that not enough was done to protect it after Independence.

Modi said that museums are not just a place for visiting, but are career opportunities which can act as the medium of global cultural exchanges.

Speaking about The Museum Expo aims to engage museum experts in a comprehensive discussion on museums so they can develop into important cultural hubs for India's cultural diplomacy.

The International Museum Expo was organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD). The theme for this year is 'Museums, Sustainability and Well Being'.

The Museums cards are a deck of 75 cards that feature illustrations of the distinctive facades of national museums. They are a creative method to introduce museums to people of all ages and each card includes a summary of the museum.

He also announced the plan for Yuge Yugeen Bharat, one of the largest museums in the world that will replace the current one and preserve 5,000 years of Indian history.

The government, according to PM Modi, is constantly constructing cultural infrastructure and preserving the nation's rich cultural history. He said that the focus has been put on building local and rural museums.

The PM continued by saying that the museum will now, for the first time, also honour tribal freedom fighters. He emphasised the contributions of Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi.

“The redevelopment of Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Dr BR Ambedkar into a national memorial at 5, Alipore Road in Delhi (is underway)… along with the development of Panch Teerth related to his life, in Mhow where he was born, in London where he lived, in Nagpur where he took initiation, and the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai where his Samadhi exists today,” he said.

"We have built a PM museum dedicated to the journey and contribution of all the former Prime Ministers of India in Delhi. Today, people from all over the country are coming to the PM Museum to witness India's development journey after independence," said Modi.

