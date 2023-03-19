Watch: Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's bodyguards arrested in Jalandhar, viral video

Watch: Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's bodyguards get arrested in Jalandhar, viral video

Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani leader has managed to avoid getting arrested nearly 24 hours after Punjab police launched a significant statewide operation. However, 78 members of the Waris Punjab De outfit have been taken into custody by the Punjab police. In a recent video, the cops can be seen encircling three of his bodyguards in Jalandhar.

Two of them are spotted fleeing after abandoning the police after they are seen resisting the officers. But shortly after, the police catch them once more and bring them back to the van.

The three people shown in the video, according to police sources, are Amritpal Singh's bodyguards. Police suspect that the separatist leader may have been at the same location during the previous twenty-four hours.

CCTV footage of Punjab police catching #AmritpalSingh's bodyguards in Jalandhar. Yesterday, he was in the same car pic.twitter.com/m3YVRsQzYO — Abhimanyu Kulkarni (@SansaniPatrakar) March 19, 2023

Amritpal Singh, who the government claims is a representative of Khalistani-Pakistan, vanished on a motorcycle Friday night in Jalandhar. Since a few years ago, the separatist leader has been active in Punjab, where he is frequently accompanied by armed supporters. He is referred to as "Bhindranwale 2.0" by his admirers and declares allegiance to the terrorist and Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

According to sources, the Union and the Punjab administration are collaborating to apprehend Amritpal Singh. Prior to the police searching for him on Saturday, the centre sent more forces to Punjab. Following the conclusion of the G20 meetings in the state on Friday, it was intended to detain the Khalistani leader.

As his aides posted some videos on social media alleging that police were hunting them, authorities increased security at various locations and shut off internet and SMS services throughout the state.

A month ago, Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed a police station brandishing weapons and swords to demand the release of one of his aides. Now there is a crackdown. In the altercation, six police officers suffered injuries. After the incident, the Punjab administration received a lot of criticism for the state's law and order condition.