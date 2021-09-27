India successfully tests upgraded ‘Akash Prime’ missile, WATCH it destroy an aerial target

On Monday, September 27, 2021, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the successful test of a new version of the indigenously developed Akash missile.

Named ‘Akash Prime’, the new missile was tested at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

As per DRDO’s statement, this was the Akash Prime missile’s maiden flight test post improvements. The test saw it intercept and destroy an unmanned aerial target which mimicked an enemy aircraft. DRDO shared a video of the test:

DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021

Akash Prime is an improved version of the Akash Missile system. It now features a homegrown Radio Frequency (RF) seeker that gives it enhanced accuracy when attempting to intercept targets in different weather conditions. The new enhancements make Akash Prime capable in low-temperature environment in high altitude operational areas like the northern and northeastern fronts of India.

The DRDO’s statement says, “Modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test. The range stations of ITR comprising of Radars, EOTS and Telemetry stations monitored the missile trajectory and flight parameters.”

The defence forces received congratulatory messages from Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and the DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on the occasion of the successful flight trial of Akash Prime missile. Defence Minister Singh stated that the success of the test is proof of DRDO’s competence in developing, designing and producing “world-class missile systems.”

The latest version of the Akash missile is expected to significantly bolster the capabilities of India’s armed forces. The Akash Prime missile is also a success for the centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission which lays key focus on defence manufacturing.