'War rooms at airports': Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shares new action plan on flight delays due to fog

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced a new action plan to deal with fog-related flight disruptions these days. It has asked Delhi, Mumbai and four other metro airports to report incidents three times a day. The airports as well as airlines will also set up 'war rooms' to address any issues about passenger inconvenience with immediacy. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said it will also be ensured that there is sufficient CISF manpower availability round-the-clock at the airports.

This comes after the incidents of a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot at the Delhi airport and passengers of an IndiGo flight sitting on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport amid long flight delays due to fog. Against this backdrop, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after Scindia said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related disruptions. In a post on X on Tuesday, Scindia said the ministry has sought "incidence reporting thrice daily for all the six metro airports." Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata are the metro airports.

'War rooms' will be set up by airports and airline operators at the six metro airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.

Also, sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock, Scindia said.

With respect to the Delhi airport, the minister said runway RWY 29L has been made CAT III operational on Tuesday.

The operationalisation of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at the airport will be done after re-carpeting work.

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.



1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.



Currently, three out of the four runways at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital are operational. IGIA, the country's largest airport, has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 10/28 and RW 11L/29R. Out of them, three runways, including CAT III-compliant RW 11L/29R, are operational. Scindia also said the implementation of DGCA directives and SOPs will be monitored and reported regularly.

(With inputs from PTI)

