War on terror: 26 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir so far this year

Image: Pixabay

A total of 26 foreign terrorists have been killed in different gunfights with the security forces in Kashmir this year so far, including three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan, who were killed in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

"From the incriminating materials recovered, the three killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani, affiliated with terror outfit LeT. So far, 26 foreign terrorists (14 JeM & 12 LeT) have been neutralised this year," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.



Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Jumagund village in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.



Police said they had a specific input which was later developed by the Kupwara Police regarding an infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund. Based on this input an encounter started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by Army and the police.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.