'Votes against BJP must not get split': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges INDIA bloc leaders amid turmoil

The reports of CM Nitish Kumar severing his ties with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reuniting with the BJP have triggered concerns about the stability of the 17-month-old, six-party Grand Alliance government.

Amid the differences within the opposition alliance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the INDIA bloc to stay united and make sure that the votes against BJP should not split. Speaking at an event in Tiruchirappalli on Friday, MK Stalin said that everyone should have one aim not to allow BJP to come back to power.

"Everyone should only have one aim- not to allow BJP to come back to power. Votes against BJP must not get split," he said. Meanwhile, the problems for the opposition's INDIA bloc to find a common ground for the Lok Sabha elections seem unsolved.

Earlier after announcing to go solo in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party announced that they would contest all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana alone.

"We will contest alone in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Regarding the Lok Sabha, we have communicated our stance to the national leadership of our party that we are strong and we can contest the elections in alliance and independently as well. The final decision will be taken by the party leadership," AAP leader Sushil Gupta said.

The reports of CM Nitish Kumar severing his ties with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reuniting with the BJP have triggered concerns about the stability of the 17-month-old, six-party Grand Alliance government. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Nitish Kumar -led JDU.

"We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said.

The INDIA bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges including finalising seat-sharing arrangements most importantly deciding on a PM face while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid off in 2023 to secure victory in General elections.

READ | 'Will launch protests if...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gives seven-day ultimatum to Centre, check details