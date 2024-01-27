'Votes against BJP must not get split': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges INDIA bloc leaders amid turmoil

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeIndia

India

'Votes against BJP must not get split': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges INDIA bloc leaders amid turmoil

The reports of CM Nitish Kumar severing his ties with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reuniting with the BJP have triggered concerns about the stability of the 17-month-old, six-party Grand Alliance government.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 08:38 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the differences within the opposition alliance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the INDIA bloc to stay united and make sure that the votes against BJP should not split. Speaking at an event in Tiruchirappalli on Friday, MK Stalin said that everyone should have one aim not to allow BJP to come back to power.

"Everyone should only have one aim- not to allow BJP to come back to power. Votes against BJP must not get split," he said. Meanwhile, the problems for the opposition's INDIA bloc to find a common ground for the Lok Sabha elections seem unsolved.

Earlier after announcing to go solo in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party announced that they would contest all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana alone. 

"We will contest alone in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Regarding the Lok Sabha, we have communicated our stance to the national leadership of our party that we are strong and we can contest the elections in alliance and independently as well. The final decision will be taken by the party leadership," AAP leader Sushil Gupta said.

The reports of CM Nitish Kumar severing his ties with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reuniting with the BJP have triggered concerns about the stability of the 17-month-old, six-party Grand Alliance government. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Nitish Kumar -led JDU.

"We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said. 

The INDIA bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges including finalising seat-sharing arrangements most importantly deciding on a PM face while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid off in 2023 to secure victory in General elections.

READ | 'Will launch protests if...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gives seven-day ultimatum to Centre, check details

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who received Rs 2500000000 gift from father, he once worked at BPO, he is son of…

Government unveils original image of Preamble to Indian Constitution, internet reacts

Meet man, who studied at Delhi University, Oxford University, became a monk due to...

Meet actor who has given 180 flop films, still a superstar with Rs 400 crore net worth, not seen his 200 films himself

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE