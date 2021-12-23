Vishaal Rasquinha sets benchmarks by hosting the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year

Hustling for 8 years continually, Vishaal has covered some of the greatest events which also includes the Indian Premier League.

Who doesn’t like weddings? And when it is a Bollywood wedding, every person standing at the venue is delighted by their presence. At such weddings, only a few get a chance to shine and a similar opportunity was conferred to Vishaal Rasquinha when he was asked to host the most celebrated Bollywood wedding of the year.

Despite being booked as an emcee for two weeks before the wedding, Vishaal Rasquinha couldn’t digest the offer. He has functioned in several weddings around the globe, but hosting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage was a bit personal to him.



Underlining his equivocal feelings, Vishaal Rasquinha said, “I’m the biggest fan of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Therefore, when I was called for the wedding, I couldn’t believe the chance I was being offered. For me, it was no less than those things that were extremely good to be true.”



He was also the official emcee for the United Nations in India. His perseverance has made him an excellent soul for this field. Besides, his work at 2021's most celebrated wedding is evidence of his genuine efforts for any event. On today's date, he is considered India's best emcee and by winning Wedding Sutra's 'Wedding Emcee of The Year- Platinum' for the years 2020 & 2021 Vishaal justified.



On gossiping about his hefty work at the three days' weddings here is what Vishaal says, "I always trusted on fetching my merriment on stage, irrespective of the event or conditions put under my nose. I am only committed to making my client's dearest day extra memorable."



When asked about the most unique element of the marriage i.e secrecy, here are Vishaal's words, "A wedding is bound to be a special event for anyone taking this step. If the duo chooses to keep it private, no matter who they are, my focus is always to accomplish their desires. Even presently, I am declining any questions or pleas for the news about the marriage from specific portals, and will proceed to do so." Conserving professionalism is the ground event of his work ethic.



Even after attaining a lot of achievements and applause merely at the age of 28, Vishaal still believes that the biggest is yet to come as he shall also start with the designing for these luxury weddings. "Hosting such a top-notch wedding is certainly a career highlight. However, it has also allowed me with a vision to draft and achieve greater goals. Though the kind of occasions I have lined up for the future is going to be incredible, yet I moreover have a desire to build my legacy in India's wedding industry. Therefore, I constantly keep an eye out on what I do next!,” said Vishaal while discussing his plan.



You can also listen to Vishaal's stories and insights about the workings of the marriages on India's only luxury wedding podcast: 'Behind The Shaadi.’ He not only hosts the podcast but also produces it. This podcast is available on Spotify or on any other platform where podcasts are accessible.



Vishaal Rasquinha has marked his mastery by being an anchor, emcee, and presenter for various events and occasions. The artist is very central in fetching a distinct sense of charm and vitality on every stage. With the same vigour, Vishaal has hosted events for clients including Rajasthan Royals and a few extremely high-society weddings in India and overseas. The artist is always in search of exploiting the next new opportunity by diffusing his charisma and he wishes to continue this.

