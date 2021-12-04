Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness. Earlier this year, he was admitted to the intensive care unit in a Delhi hospital after he had contracted COVID-19.

His daughter, Mallika Dua took to social media to break the news of her loss. She wrote, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall."