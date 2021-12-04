‘I am sure you and mom are eating chapli kebab’: Mallika Dua pens emotional note for dad Vinod Dua

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday, December 4, after battling a prolonged illness. Her daughter Mallika Dua, who is a famous comedian-actor, penned an emotional note on her Instagram account thanking her father for being the best dad in the world.

She wrote, "There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children. A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing “mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi”.

She added, in her heartfelt note, that her father was the most courageous, irreverent , compassionate and funny man she knew and talked about his fight for journalistic values and ethics. She further wrote, "The most courageous, irreverent , compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy. An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian Journalism a landmark judgment. No journalist will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. "





Mallika Dua had even lost her mother Padmavati Dua earlier this year due to Covid-19. Remembering her in the post, she concluded, "Heaven is just so fucking lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky. Bohot Umda."

Vinod Dua began his career with Doordarshan and NDTV with Hindi journalism. In his later years, he was more active on the digital platforms such as The Wire and HW News, sharing his views on the Indian political scenario.

Mallika Dua had earlier shared on her Instagram stories that her father's cremation will take place on Sunday, 5th December at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi. Vinod Dua is survived by two daughters - Mallika Dua and Bakul Dua.